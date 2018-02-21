SOCAR Energy Ukraine soars liquefied gas sale 40%

Baku. 21 February. SOCAR Energy Ukraine, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in Ukraine, has installed 6 gas units in the territories of filling stations in 2017. Thus, the number of gas stations in local market has reached 34.

Report informs referring to the Ukrainian media.

As a result, supply of SOCAR Energy Ukraine's gas filling stations with gas modules reached 58%. Last year, the company's liquefied gas sale increased averagely by 40%.

SOCAR Energy Ukraine has been operating since 2008. The company has 59 filling stations and 2 oil bunkers in 11 provinces of Ukraine.