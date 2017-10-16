SOCAR Energy Ukraine introduces new technology for determining quality of diesel fuel

Kiev. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ This year, SOCAR Energy Ukraine has acquired the latest equipment from the Ukrainian-Swedish company SocTrade for determining quality of diesel fuel.

Mikhail Grinko, Head of Sales Department of the SocTrade local representative office, told Ukrainian bureau of Report News Agency.

"The equipment bought by SOCAR is designed to measure maximum filtration temperature. This is the main indicator to classify diesel fuel as winter/summer. Use of winter fuel at subzero temperatures is very important, otherwise your car will not start. This is the most compact, multifunctional and environmentally friendly device in the world", Grinko said.

According to him, this is the most innovative device, which is managed via iPad, transfer of data and electricity occurs "over the air". The device leaves behind similar products of competitors for many indicators.

Despite the device is manufactured in the Netherlands, it meets all the requirements of the Ukrainian legislation.

M. Grinko said that the device entered the world market only two years ago.

Cooperation between SOCAR Energy Ukraine and SocTrade began about three years ago.