SOCAR Energy Turkey to buy share in TANAP

27 August, 2015 15:32

Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ "SOCAR Turkey Energy" will buy 7% shares in Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP) project, SOCAR Turkey 's President Kenan Yavuz told journalists, Report informs. SOCAR has 58% shares in TANAP project, BOTAS - 30%, BP - 12%.