"SOCAR Energy Georgia" among companies with highest business rating

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ 16th annual award ceremony was held on business rating of companies operating in Georgia.

"Report informs referring to the press service of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) the event organized by Tbilisi City Hall, Georgian Ministeries of Economy, Finance, Ministry of Energy and other government organizations, also "Georgian Times" Media Holding and "Gorbi" public opinion and marketing research companies. One of the main sponsors of the event was "SOCAR Energy Georgia".

Ceremony was attended by government and business representatives as well as local and foreign journalists."SOCAR Energy Georgia" included among top ten companies.

The company wwas awarded for the largest taxpayer, largest employer, a high quality standard and effective management nominations.