SOCAR Ecology Department hosts meeting with young people

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Ecology Department of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), celebrated The Youth Day.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, head of the department Azer Aliyev, spoke about national leader Heydar Aliyev, his trust in the youth, great care and attention to young people and work done to develop their capability.

Speaker said that, marking Youth Day in Azerbaijan for the first time among CIS and Eastern European countries is not accidental: " Young people in Azerbaijan are active leading force in social and political life of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Young people today are actively involved in the reforms carried out by President Ilham Aliyev, working tirelessly for the further strengthening of Azerbaijan in economic and political point of view.

Other speakers, as well as young professionals of SOCAR Ecology Department spoke about SOCAR's Foreign Scholarship Program aimed at supporting education of promising young people in leading universities of foreign countries, Internal Scholarship Program carried out in order to train young oil specialists, Paid Summer Internship and other programs designed for young people.