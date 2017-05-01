SOCAR doubles oil export from Novorossiysk port

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ In January-April 2017, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has exported 489 206 tons of crude oil from Novorossiysk port (Black Sea, Russia).

Report informs referring to SOCAR, 84 793 tons of it accounted for April.

Last year the volume of exports of crude oil from the port two times higher than the same period in 2016.

Notably, Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline was built to transport crude oil to the Black Sea port through territory of Russia. The contract on transportation of Azerbaijani oil was signed on February 18, 1996 in Moscow. The oil pipeline began operating in October 1996. The first supplies of oil to the world market were carried out on October 25, 1997.