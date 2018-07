Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) does not intend to reduce its share in regard with the privatization of the operator of the gas distribution network in Greece DESFA.

Report, head of the SOCAR Investment Department Vagif Aliyev told the reporters.

V.Aliyev said that SOCAR's position is unchanged: "SOCAR doesn't intend to sell or reduce our 66% stake in the Greek DESFA"