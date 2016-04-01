SOCAR discusses the goals to be achieved in 2016

Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ The annual meeting of SOCAR team, a retrospective moment, where was presented the balance of the last year and the goals to be achieved for the current year, Report informs referring to the 'SOCAR Romania'.

During the workshop, it were organized debates sessions on various topics and proposals regarding the activity in the gas stations on the current work and presentations related to achievements in 2015 and strategic objectives for 2016.

The event was attended by heads of stations, managers of all departments, and the General Director of SOCAR Petroleum SA, Mr. Hamza Karimov.

Mr. Hamza Karimov congratulated the entire team for the results achieved so far and noted a better organization and communication during the operational processes of gas stations and between them and support departments.

Also urged to a better collaboration between the team members of SOCAR, encouraging the feedback from heads of stations in connection with implementation of the framework objectives for 2016.

The conclusion of that workshop was that the current and future challenges are daring and only a united team, with a strong communication, can achieve successful long term results, for SOCAR company.