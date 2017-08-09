SOCAR develops plan for associated gas reduction

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has developed a plan for reduction of associated gas for 2017-2022 years in order to ensure environmental protection and safety in its field of activity.

Report informs citing the SOCAR.

The company's report reads that in 2014, SOCAR has joined the World Bank's initiative Zero Routine Flaring by 2030, to reduce impact on global climate change and was presented high award twice.