SOCAR Marketing and Economic Operations Department increases export on non-oil sector by 25%

SOCAR’s Marketing and Economic Operations Department tops the list of state non-oil exporting companies, Report informs citing the Export Review of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

The export of the Department on non-oil sector amounted to $189.6 million, while this figure was $151.5 million last year.

The list also includes Azeraluminium LLC ($96.2 million), Azergold CJSC ($70.3 million), Azerenergy JSC ($62.8 million), AZAL ($19.8 million), Azerpambig Agro Industrial Complex LLC ($18.6 million), CTS-Agro LLC ($5.8 million), Azertutun Agro Industrial Complex ($2 million), Azerikimya Production Union (PU) ($2 million), Baku Petroleum Machine-Building Plant ($852,100)."