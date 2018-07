© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) puts for sale Azeri Light oil at maximum volumes.

Report informs, said Adnan Ahmadzade, Chairman of SOCAR Marketing and Economic Operations Department.

"Despite the fact that oil prices have fallen, demand in Azeri Light not decreased. We sell its maximum volumes. On the contrary, we even have queues, we do not have time to supply to each",Ahmadzade added.