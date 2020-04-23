SOCAR delivers food assistance to elders and low-income families - VIDEO

SOCAR has provided food assistance to elders and low-income families in different districts of the capital for the next time, Report informs, citing the company.

"Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the works on the fight against coronavirus are underway. In accordance with calls of the head of state and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, persons aged 65 years, lonely people, elders, as well as low-income families are provided with assistance. In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country, employees of SOCAR’s various structures provided food assistance to elders, low-income families within the special quarantine regime. The families who received assistance thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva. SOCAR’s assistance campaign will continue in other points in the next days," SOCAR said.