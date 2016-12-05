SOCAR delegation attends international conference in Japan

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Tokyo and Yokohama hosted ‘Techno-forum 2016’ administered by Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) from November 27 to December 3.

Report informs referring to the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), Azerbaijani Embassy in Japan, SOCAR and SOCAR Upstream were represented at the conference, attended by Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology (JAMSTEC), Waseda University, Chioda Corporation, JOGMEC, Inpex, Itochu, Total, Gazprom, representatives of other public and private organizations.

SOCAR Vice-President Yashar Latifov delivered a speech and said that Azerbaijan is a pioneer of both land-based and offshore oil production. He spoke about perspective methods to increase oil recovery coefficient, especially works done towards increasing oil recovery coefficient in highly saturated oil reservoirs through intensification of exploration of land-based fields. He also noted achievements of Azerbaijan and positive investment climate in the country. Modern technologies used in Azerbaijani section of Caspian Sea and video materials dedicated to “Contract of the Century” were presented at the conference.

SOCAR delegation held bilateral meetings with president of Inpex Toshiaki Kitamura, professor of Waseda University Kurihara, president of Itochu Masahiro Imai and top managers of other companies. Future cooperation, including lectures by professors of Waseda University in Baku Higher Oil School, practical trainings for four SOCAR specialists in Japan were also discussed. SOCAR delegation also visited JAMSTEC in Yokohama and met with executive director of this institution Vataru Azuma and other officials. At the meeting held in ministry of economy, trade and industry of Japan the sides talked over cooperation, funding of projects, which interested Japanese participants, as well as possibility of holding techno-forum in Azerbaijan for participants of regional market.