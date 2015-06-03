SOCAR cuts oil products export

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) reduced export of petroleum products in connection with I European Games to be held this month.

Report informs, the president of SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev told journalists: "During the Games, there will be a great demand for petroleum products. To meet this demand export of oil products reduced and this volume is focused on meeting domestic demand ", he added.

He noted that the fall in world oil prices has not affected oil and gas projects in Azerbaijan: "Despite the decline in oil prices, no oil and gas project suspended in Azerbaijan."

The head of SOCAR added that the financing of these projects in advance of the issues have been resolved, and therefore did not cause any problems: "All the projects are carried out according to schedule."