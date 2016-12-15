SOCAR creates staff on accident in Caspian Sea

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Azneft" Production Unit has established a staff in connection with an accident at Oil and Gas Production Department named after N. Narimanov of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Report informs, the staff located at address Baku city, Neftchilar Avenue, 73.

Staff contact numbers listed below:

(+994 12) 521 11 44

(+994 12) 521 12 82

(+994 50) 841 10 62

(+994 50) 841 12 09

The office will provide an information to reporters at 15:00 over the collapse as a result of high wind in the Caspian Sea shattered a 150-meter part of the pier located at the right and left parts of the Oil Collecting Point No. 3 of "Azneft" Oil and Gas Production Department (OGPD) named after N. Narimanov.