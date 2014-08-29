SOCAR conducts seismic surveys on the land area "Gazanbulag-Ziyadkhan"

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) plans in September 2014 to complete the three-dimensional (3D) seismic survey in the area of the land "Gazanbulag-Ziyadkhan".

As the company said, to date, seismic surveys carried out by 85%. Completion is targeted for September, after which the results will be sent for processing and interpretation.

Area "Gazanbulag-Ziyadkhan" is located in Ganja oil and gas region.

Seismic studies in this area carried out to clarify its geological structure, determine the area of distribution of hydrocarbons and the study of oil and gas prospects of the area.

The obtained results will allow to choose the correct direction of the search and drilling operations.