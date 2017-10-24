SOCAR: Complex geophysical exploration work launched in Yevlakh-Aghjabadi trough

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Kəşfiyyatgeofizika" Operating Division of the Department of Geophysics and Geology of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has carried out complex geophysical exploration work on regional profiles in Yevlakh-Aghjabadi trough under order of “Azneft” PU.

Report informs citing the SOCAR, 312 linear kilometers 2D seismic exploration as well as gravimetric and magnetometric researches of 340 linear kilometers each have been conducted along four profiles, passing through oil-gas region during the work since April in order for regional monitoring of Meso-Cenozoic deposits and studying thickness of various aged deposit complexes.

"Field works considered for this year have been successfully completed. The obtained materials are currently in the processing and interpretation stage. Based on the geophysical data received on the profiles, studied in the field of research, depth cuttings at different scales will be constructed, seismostratigraphic analysis will be performed as a result of complex interpretation of wells and seismic data, also, seismo-facial complexes will be allocated. The new data will create conditions for right directing search and drilling works", statement says.