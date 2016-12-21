SOCAR Commission for training specialists abroad holds next meeting

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Scholarship Program Commission of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has held a next meeting on training specialists abroad.

Report informs citing SOCAR, in the meeting, report presentations were heard of 4 graduates, who completed a master's degree at the world's leading universities on the specialties of oil, mechanics, geological engineering and management of energy industry within SOCAR Foreign Scholarship Program. Also, the specialties to be financed in 2017-2018 academic year and determination of their quotas were discussed.

Reporting before members of the commission members, the graduates gave information about the specialties and higher education institutions studied abroad. Following the reports and discussions of the commission members, the graduates were offered jobs in accordance with their qualifications.

Notably, at present, 27 students continue their education at prestigious universities around the world as a part of SOCAR Foreign Scholarship Program. Moreover, 209 people have completed their studies and returned, employed in SOCAR relevant to their specialties.