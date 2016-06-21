SOCAR-CNG and Improtex Trucks & Buses ink agreement

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ A subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) - SOCAR-CNG, engaged in the production and sales, compressed natural gas (CNG), and Improtex Trucks & Buses, included in the group of companies, signed Letter of Intent on co-operation, Report was told by SOCAR-CNG LLC.

Under the agreement, the parties plan to cooperate in introduction of CNG as motor fuel in Azerbaijan.

SOCAR-CNG and LLC Improtex Trucks & Buses will cooperate in areas such as the conversion of gasoline and diesel to CNG, offering customers monofuel (ie equipped with engines running on CNG original equipment) vehicles, the evaluation of the positive environmental and economic effect of the introduction of CNG as motor fuel, and ensuring safe operation.

"It is expected that the result of this collaboration will give a significant impetus to the further development of the country's fuel market", the company said.