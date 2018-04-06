SOCAR carried out over 2 mln meters drilling over 15 years

© Report

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ "More than 2 million meters of drilling works have been carried out over the past 15 years and 1,222 new wells have been completed and commissioned."

Report informs, Rovnag Abdullayev, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), said in an interview with the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) website.

"In order to supply the processing industry with raw materials, the main task of the Azerbaijani oilmen in recent years was to keep the level of production stable. It is known that the oil industry of Azerbaijan has an ancient history. Therefore, being pioneers of oil industry in the world, Azerbaijani oilmen have a rich experience. However, many oil fields on the balance of SOCAR are depleted, because they are exploited for many years, which, in turn, leads to a natural decline in production on them. Nevertheless, due to the great skills, experience and competence of the Azerbaijani oil industry, we have managed to maintain stable production in many old fields and even reached the highest production rate in some of them in recent years. This became possible primarily due to the expansion of drilling operations", R. Abdullayev said.

SOCAR President noted that exploration and drilling operations have expensive costs. Undoubtedly, support of the Government and skillful management of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev plays an exceptional role in SOCAR's achievements: "We plan to continue this work in the future", he added.