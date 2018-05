Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in 2016 carried out drilling operations of length 32 040 m (except joint ventures and operating companies).

Report informs referring to SOCAR, 5 631 m of these were drilling works carried out in April. Notably, others - maintenance works.

In addition, in April, four drilled wells, as well 14 new wells from the beginning of the year put into operation.