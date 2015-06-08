SOCAR cancels sale of Petkim's shares

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ "SOCAR Turkey" canceled the sale of the shares of "Petkim Holding" due to uncertainties in the financial markets.

Report informs, the press service of Istanbul Stock Exchange stated.

"Petkim Petrochemical Holding Inc." announced on June 5 about the sale of 1.6% of its shares to "BCM Global Fund" Ltd on June 8.

At the request of the parties, transaction was canceled due to the uncertainty in markets. " The issue will be appreciated in the future again," the report says.