SOCAR builds a new plant

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and Italy's Maire Tecnimont signed a contract in Baku within the framework of the project to build a plant for the production of high density polyethylene.

Report informs, under the contract, the Italian company will provide services for engineering, procurement of materials and equipment, their installation and construction works before commissioning of the plant.

Notably, value of the contract amounts to 180 mln. EUR.

The document was signed by SOCAR President Rovnag Abudllayev and CEO of the Italian company Pierroberto Folgiero.