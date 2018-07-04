 Top
    SOCAR begins CNG sales

    Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Petroleum has begun to sell Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for the first time in Azerbaijan's retail fuel sales market.

    Report was told in SOCAR Petroleum CJSC.

    One cubic meter of CNG costs 0.45 AZN.

