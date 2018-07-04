SOCAR begins CNG sales

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Petroleum has begun to sell Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for the first time in Azerbaijan's retail fuel sales market.
Report was told in SOCAR Petroleum CJSC.
One cubic meter of CNG costs 0.45 AZN.
