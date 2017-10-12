SOCAR: Azeri Light can be used to meet domestic demand

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Currently, annual production capacity of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) is 7 mln tons. However, by 2030, this figure will drop to 6 mln tons”.

Report informs, SOCAR Vice-President for Strategic Development Tofig Gahramanov said at the Argus International Petroleum Summit starting today in Baku.

According to him, if necessary, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) main export pipeline will be used to meet demand of Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery that will be modernized.

"Turkmenistan has import opportunities, as well opportunities to use BTC pipeline. SOCAR has such an agreement with BP. That's to say, Azerbaijan can use Azeri Light to meet local demand”, he added.