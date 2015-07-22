SOCAR awards the journalists

Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), Rovnag Abdullayev held a meeting with journalists writing about oil and gas industry in various mass media.

Report informs, SOCAR President opened the event with a speech and congratulated the reporters on the occasion of the 140th anniversary of the National Day of the Press.

Mr.Abdullayev stated that, SOCAR is interested in working with journalists and the company takes always the transparency as a key factor.

SOCAR President stated that, he has signed an order on awarding a group of journalists on the occasion of the National Day of the Press in Azerbaijan.

Then was held a ceremony of awarding and were listened speeches of awarded reporters.