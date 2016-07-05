SOCAR attends World Bank's GGFR Steering Committee meeting

Baku. 5 July. REPORT. AZ/ SOCAR Vice President for Ecology Rafiga Huseynzade has attended London meeting of the World Bank's GGFR Steering Committee.

Report informs citing the SOCAR, heads of leading companies of the world's oil industry, international financial institutions, foundations and banks attended the event. In her speech, Rafiga Huseynzade provided detailed information about the works, carried out by SOCAR for reduction of negative impacts on environment as well as stressed cooperation between SOCAR and the World Bank in this field.

