SOCAR attends International Petroleum Week in London

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 10-12, with organizational support of the British Energy Institute was held traditional International Petroleum Week (IPW-2015) at the Intercontinental London Park Lane Hotel, London. International Petroleum Week is an international forum attending by the representatives of the oil, gas and energy sector from around the world.

Report informs, the event attended by the representatives of the world's known oil companies. The main goal of the forum is a discussion of international changes taking place in the energy sector, consideration of the financial and investment opportunities, as well examination of specific regions such as Africa, Asia and Russia.

During the week-long event are providing various meetings, conferences, and promotional contests by the companies.

Attending the event the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) for 4 years, organizing a contest in the framework of the International Petroleum Week. Main goal of the participation in the event was promoting of Azerbaijan once again and finding new partners. The event also attended by the employees of the Azerbaijani Embassy to Great Britain and local diaspora representatives.

In the framework of the International Petroleum Week topics on "International Energy Security", "Changing of oil and gas strategy landscape", "Russia and the CIS countries: a long-term outlook", "Potential for the development of the Middle East mining industry", "Potential of the US refining industry: development of oil production" and etc. were in the agenda.