SOCAR attends international exhibition-conference in Turkmenistan

Baku. 26 November.REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) was represented with separate pavilion in 'Turkmenistan oil and gas 2015' XX International exhibition-conference held in Ashgabat.

Report informs referring to the press service of SOCAR, 600 representatives and over 80 companies participated in the conference from nearly 50 countries of the US, Europe, Asia, Near East and CIS.

In the opening ceremony of exhibition-conference, Deputy Turkmenistan PM Yakhshigeldi Kakayev and the persons accompanied him were at the pavilion of SOCAR. They provided with information about success and achievements gained in different fields of Azerbaijani oil and gas industry.

Exhibits showing SOCAR's opportunities were demonstrated.

Y.Kakayev stated that, they are interested in Azerbaijan and sucess of SOCAR and expressed his best wishes.