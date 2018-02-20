SOCAR-AQS will drill two exploratory and one evaluation wells in Bangladesh

© Socar.az

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ A delegation led by General Secretary of the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Department of the Government of Bangladesh Mohammad Shahidul Haque and Secretary of the Energy and Mineral Resources Division of Banglades Nazimuddin Chowdhury met with the Director General of SOCAR-AQ, Ramin Isayev during his visit to Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the SOCAR, at the meeting SOCAR-AQŞ and Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Limited (BAPEX) signed a memorandum of understanding on joint participation in new oil and gas projects of the People's Republic of Bangladesh. The Memorandum was signed by the Deputy General Director for Operations Eldar Yaradanguliyev and the Bapex Managing Director Nawshad Islam.

Earlier, SOCAR-AQŞ won the international tender announced by BAPEX for drilling and well construction services at the gas fields Semutang-South-1, Begumganj-4 and Madarganj-1 in Bangladesh. The company will drill two exploratory and one evaluation wells.

It was noted that the Memorandum of Understanding signed in Baku is of great importance from the perspective of expanding cooperation after drilling these wells.

Notably, SOCAR-AQS ООО was established in 2007 by SOCAR and Absheron drilling company as a joint venture to provide drilling services. The main activity of the enterprise is the provision of a full package of services for the construction of wells using modern technologies and equipment. To date, SOCAR-AQŞ has performed more than 200 thousand meters of drilling operations and handed over 67 wells to the customer. Currently, the company is drilling 4 wells in Azerbaijan. During 2018 SOCAR-AQS plans to drill 18 wells in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.