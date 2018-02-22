SOCAR AQS starts drilling of next well on Gunashli field

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR AQS has commenced drilling of next well on Gunashli field.

Report informs, well # 321 will be drilled to Balakhani X Horizon with project depth of 2810 meters.

The customer of drilling works is Azneft Production Unit (PU).

SOCAR AQS LLC was established as an integrated drilling and well services management company between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic and Absheron Drilling Company in 2007. Main scope of activities of the company is provision of work and services related with drilling of oil and gas wells, including: well design and planning; drilling of oil and gas wells; drilling of directionally deviated wells; drilling of horizontal wells; well completion; well workover; sidetracking and drilling of multilateral wells.

Currently, SOCAR AQS implements works on drilling the wells from fixed platforms 7 and 11 located on Shallow Water Gunashli Field, fixed platform 20 on the West Absheron fixed platform 1 located on Umid Field and from fixed platform 6 located on the Bulla Field.

