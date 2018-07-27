SOCAR AQS plans to conclude drilling of first well in Bangladesh in coming months

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR AQS plans to conclude drilling work of first well in Bangladesh in the next 45-50 days.

Report informs, Director General of SOCAR AQS, Ramin Isayev reported.

SOCAR AQS won the first international tender in 2017 beyond Azerbaijan. Our work in Bangladesh is being successfully continued. Currently, work on one drilling well is underway. First two parts of the first well are drilled and completed. Works are planned to be completed in the next 45-50 days, " said the Director General.

He reminded that the contract 3 + 1, is with 4 tailings and in the amount of $ 35 billion.

Notably, SOCAR-AQS won an international tender announced by Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration & Production Company (BAPEX). The agreement signed in this regard, 3+1 envisages drilling in 4 wells. Thus, SOCAR AQS has to undertake drilling and well construction services at Semutang South-1, Begumganj-4 and Madarganj-1 and Shariatpur gas fields of People’s Republic of Bangladesh.

İt should be reminded that , SOCAR-AQS LLC was established as an integrated drilling and well services management company between the State Oil Companyof Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and Absheron Drilling Company (AQS) in 2007.

At present, SOCAR AQS is carrying out drilling works with 6 drilling devices from 5 platforms in “Shallow-water Gunashli”, “West Absheron”, “Umid” and “Bulla” fields.

Shareholders of SOCAR AQS are SOCAR and “Nobel Oil Services” companies.