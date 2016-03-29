'SOCAR-AQŞ' launches another well drilling in 'Western Absheron'

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ 'SOCAR-AQŞ' has launched drilling works in the well No. 20, which is of 760 m projected depth from fixed offshore platform No.20.

Report informs citing 'SOCAR-AQŞ', the well No. 20 is planned to be drilled to Girmaki Deste-3 (QD-3) horizon.

'The well will be completed by horizontal drilling to the project horizon and releasing filters, which meet open hole high quality and allow production increase. Azimuth of the newly drilled exploitation well is 25 degrees, while decline is 253 meters.

We are sure that remaining loyal to its values 'SOCAR-AQŞ' will deliver this and other wells to its customers by constructing them in accordance with Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) requirements, without any complications, ahead of schedule and cost effective way', information declares.

The Customer is 'Azneft' Production Union of the SOCAR.