SOCAR AQS completes construction of one more well in West Absheron field

Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR-AQS has successfully completed the works on construction of well No 63 from stationary platform 10, with the target depth of 762 m, without any incidents or harming the environment, the company told Report.

According to the information, like before SOCAR-AQS will build and comission this and other new wells to customers in compliance with health, safety and environment requirements; without any complications, ahead of the determined schedule and in a cost-effective manner.

The Customer of the drilling works is Azneft Production Unit.