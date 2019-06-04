​SOCAR announces amount of revenues on countries

SOCAR’s revenues from Switzerland-based assets rose by 20% settling at AZN 94.503 billion, Report informs citing SOCAR’s consolidated financial statement for 2018.

SOCAR saw its revenues up 23% to reach AZN 6.626 billion in Azerbaijan, 0.95% to AZN 4.972 billion in Turkey, 77.6% to AZN 2.352 billion in UAE and down 5.1% to AZN 1.124 billion in Georgia. Its revenues in other countries grew 44.5% settling at AZN 1.621 billion.

In 2018, SOCAR’s total incomes grew by 20% settling at AZN 111.198 billion.