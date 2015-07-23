SOCAR President met with Vitol Group's Ian Taylor

Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev, had a meeting with the delegation of one of the world's largest energy trading companies "Vitol Group" led by President Ian Taylor, at the head office of the company. Report was told by the press service of SOCAR.

According to the information, international energy market focused on the current situation and prospects, exchanged views on these issues, investment and trading cooperation between the two companies investigated.The presidents of companies noted the possibility of joint activities in the future, expansion and development of relations in the interests of both companies.

During the meeting, SOCAR and Vitol Group have reached an agreement to continue cooperation.