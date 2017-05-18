SOCAR and Uzbekneftegaz sign memorandum on joint development of fields

© Socar.az

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ Rovnag Abdullayev, President of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has visited Tashkent to attend the XXI International Global Oil & Gas Exhibition & Conference "Oil and Gas in Uzbekistan” (OGU 2017).

Report informs referring to SOCAR, he attended opening ceremony of the exhibition, reviewed the SOCAR's exposition featured in the event.

Rovnag Abdullayev has held bilateral and multilateral meetings with officials of leading oil companies.

SOCAR President provided a report at OGU 2017. Informing the conference participants on projects of global and regional importance executed within the framework of the energy strategy founded by nationwide leader Heydar Aliyev and followed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, R.Abdullayev noted Azerbaijan’s role in international energy security.

Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Gulamjon Ibrahimov held a meeting with SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev. Further development of ties between two countries, especially deepening cooperation in oil and gas field, conduction of oil and gas operations jointly with Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and third countries were discussed at the meeting.

Within frame of the visit, Rovnag Abdullayev has met with Chairperson of Uzbekneftgaz Board of Directors Alisher Sultanov and the two companies signed a memorandum on joint development of oil and gas fields.