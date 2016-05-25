SOCAR and 'Uzbekneftegaz' plans to create a joint venture

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ Special edition of Uzbekistan's Daily News magazine, published in Russian and English languages on 20th international anniversary exhibition entitled 'Uzbekistan Oil and Gas-OGU 2016' in Tashkent, has published an interview with Rovnag Abdullayev, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

Report informs citing AZERTAC, the interview gives information on successes of SOCAR. It was stated that SOCAR and 'Uzbekneftegaz' National Holding Company plan to create a joint venture in regard with use of energy-saving technologies in Uzbekistan's oil-gas industry.

It was declared that formation of the East-West transport corridor plays an important role in Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations. Thus, Baku port is an important transportation hub for Uzbekistan. Through Turkmenbashi-Baku and Baku-Tbilisi-Kars transport corridor, Uzbekistan gains access to the world market. Also through Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan gains access to Central and South Asian countries.

The interview also provides detailed information about Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipelines, Trans Adriatic, Trans-Anatolian projects.