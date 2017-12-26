SOCAR and TPAO discuss cooperation prospects

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR and Türkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortakllğı (TPAO) have discussed prospects of further cooperation.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, December 25 meeting brought together SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev and President of Türkiye Petrolleri A.O. Board of Directors, CEO Melih Han Bilgin. The prospects of expanding cooperation between the two companies were discussed.

R. Abdullayev said that relations between the two fraternal countries are developing on the rise. He stated that TPAO, one of the first foreign investors in Azerbaijan, has been successfully cooperating with SOCAR for a long time within the "Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli", "Shah Deniz", Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan projects. The achievements gained as part of these projects serve today the economic growth of two fraternal countries.

It was noted that besides Azerbaijan, by diversifying its activity in recent years, SOCAR implements huge projects in various promising foreign markets, including brotherly Turkey. The projects such as TANAP, STAR Oil Refinery are planned to be completed in the coming months and start operating from next year. This, in turn, will have a positive impact on the revenues of SOCAR and Azerbaijan.

Melih Han Bilgin said that there are great prospects for expanding cooperation. He noted that participation of Turkish companies in energy projects implemented in Azerbaijan, as well as investment projects implemented by SOCAR in Turkey are of great importance for economy of both countries.