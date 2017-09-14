SOCAR and Statoil mull development of 'Karabakh' field, 'Ashrafi' and 'Dan Ulduzu' structures

© Socar.az

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ Rovnag Abdullayev, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has today met with Executive Vice-President for Development & Production International at Statoil, Lars Christian Bacher.

Report informs citing the SOCAR, in the meeting, R.Abdullayev spoke about long-term cooperation relations between SOCAR and Statoil, stressed that Statoil is one of the main partners of SOCAR in the projects of global importance such as Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan. Pointing out today's signing of a new contract on ACG project until 2050 under agreed terms between SOCAR and co-venturer companies as a remarkable event, R.Abdullayev added that the new agreement once again demonstrates the confidence of our foreign partners in the Azerbaijani economy, taking effective partnership to a new level.

L. Bacher noted Statoil's successful operating in Azerbaijan already for 25 years and noted that the agreement signed today on extension of cooperation is the best gift for this anniversary. He expressed confidence that the ACG project will continue to occupy an important place many years in the international activity of the company represented by him.

At the meeting, discussions were held on joint development of "Karabakh" field, "Ashrafi" and "Dan Ulduzu" structures by the SOCAR and Statoil, proposals were heard, views exchanged.

A wide range of issues of mutual interest were considered at the meeting.