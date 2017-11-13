SOCAR and Sonatrach discuss prospects of cooperation

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ Rovnag Abdullayev, President of SOCAR (State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic), has met with Chief Executive Officer of Algerian State Company - Sonatrach Abdelmoumen Ould Kadour, in Abu Dhabi (UAE).

Report informs, during the meeting, SOCAR President provided information about the projects of the company led by him in Azerbaijan, Turkey and other regions. He invited Sonatrach CEO to Baku.

R. Abdullayev mentioned that SOCAR Trade House - SOCAR Trading is rapidly developing third party trading activities and is already working with Sonatrach in petroleum products opportunities: "SOCAR sees potential in LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) cooperation. SOCAR may supply Sonatrach-produced LNG volumes for Delimara station in Malta", R. Abdullayev stressed.

Sonatrach Chief Executive Officer, in turn, informed about the activity of the company headed by him and invited SOCAR President to Algiers.

During the meeting, it was noted that both companies have opportunities for joint cooperation on production, transportation, processing and trade.