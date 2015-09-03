SOCAR and Petronas sign a supplemental to the Memorandum of Understanding

Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev received a delegation led by President and Chief Executive Officer of the Malaysian oil company Petronas Datuk Wan Zulkifli Wan Ariffin during his visit to Baku.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, during the meeting was mentioned acquisition of Petronas shares of Statoil in 'Shah Deniz' project. R.Abdullayev informed the guests about the work on the project "Shah Deniz" and the Southern Gas Corridor. It was noted that the second phase of the development of "Shahdeniz" field and pipeline projects are successfully on schedule. Realized works give confidence that the first deliveries of gas to Turkey will be possible already in 2018.

The guest expressed interest in further expansion of ties between the countries. SOCAR President, in turn, noted that the oil and gas industry of Azerbaijan has broad opportunities for cooperation, the country fully guarantee the security of investments.

At the end of the meeting, between SOCAR and Petronas signed a supplemental to the Memorandum of Understanding. The agreement was signed by SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev and President of Petronas D.Z.Ariffin.