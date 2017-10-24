 Top
    SOCAR and partners launch fast charging station for electric vehicles in Switzerland

    Service center is located on a busy highway

    Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ SOCAR Energy Switzerland, subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in Switzerland, and Groupe E company have launched fast charging station for electric vehicles in Bern, Switzerland together with their partner Autogrill.

    Report informs citing theBieler Tagblatt, the service center in Pieterlen is located on a busy highway.

    Therefore, fast-charging station is of particular importance in this area.

    Guests invited to the yesterday's opening ceremony also tested electric cars of different brands in the area.

    Notably, facilities at the latest-generation charging station have a capacity of 50 Kilowatt each, and allow simultaneous charging of two electric vehicles. 

