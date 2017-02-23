SOCAR and Itochu Oil Exploration Co., Ltd. signed MoU

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and Japan’s Itochu Oil Exploration Co., Ltd. have inked a Memorandum of Understanding on scientific and technical cooperation.

Report informs referring to the SOCAR, prior to the signing ceremony, SOCAR leadership met with a Japanese delegation, who are in Baku to attend the 9th meeting of Azerbaijan-Japan Economic Committee.

Addressing the meeting, SOCAR Vice President for Field Development Yashar Latifov hailed the activities of Japanese companies in Azerbaijan.