SOCAR accelerates works to restore production at platform of the accident

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ Construction and installation works carried out on the reconstruction project of deepwater offshore platform No.10, where accident occurred, in 'Guneshli' field, operated by 28 May OGEM of 'Oil and Gas Construction' Trust under order of 'Azneft' Production Union of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) is nearing completion.

Report was told at the SOCAR.

According to the information, within the repair and restoration works, wellhead equipment of 30 wells in the platform has been revised and safe working conditions created.

'Nearly 2 600 tons of steel structures, which fell into disrepair, were dismantled, 4 modules restored, 2 turret modules of 330 tons each prepared and installed in their offshore place. Turret postament and turret were installed on these modules, repair and restoration works of the wells launched. 2 unfit cranes replaced with Turkish-made new cranes (arm length of 18.2 m, lifting capacity of 32 tons). Also 2 of 4 unfit mooring squares were renewed, 2 repaired.

Fireproof wall barrier constructed between operating unit and a residential block, fire fighting system was restored, lighting system renewed. 4 rescue boats for 42 people and 1 rescue raft for 20 people brought to readiness, employees provided with necessary personal protective equipment. Helipad was repaired and brought to readiness', states.

It was noted that currently, cabling of lighting circuits, auxiliary equipment, installation of cable tracks are being continued: 'Works are nearing completion in the building of the 6 kV distributing facility, which will be installed in the platform, it is planned to be installed in the platform in near future. It is known that technological system was restored nowadays and the first well No.43 put into operation after major repairs. Major repair of other two wells - wells No. 340 and 160 is underway. In the near future, these wells is expected to be returned to the operation fund'.

Environmental situation in the platform was controlled during the repair and reconstruction works, ecological monitoring conducted, shortcomings eliminated. Reverse Osmosis plant was installed to meet demand of the workers of clean water.