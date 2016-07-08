SOCAR: 6 213 appeals on gas issues settled at 'ASAN service' centers

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ In June this year, 'ASAN service' centers No. 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 in Baku city as well as in Barda, Sabirabad regions and Ganja city have received totally 6 213 appeals on natural gas.

Report informs citing the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), mainly all appeals on rendering services to the consumers, which provided with smart gas meters, receiving required information from relevant structures of 'Azerigaz' PU as well as issuance of technical specifications relating to gas supply have been resolved.

'The union will further continue to work in this direction in order to improve relations with consumers and quality of the services', the company said.