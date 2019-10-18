SOCAR: 2.9 billion cubic meters of gas pumped in gas storehouses this year

SOCAR pumped 2.110 billion cubic meters of gas in underground storehouses in three quarters, Report informs citing SOCAR.

The storehouses currently have 2.880 billion cubic meters and gas pumping is underway.

Azerbaijan has Galmaz and Garadagh underground gas storehouses. Gas pumping period covers April-November.

Head of Public Relations and Event Management Department at Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR Ibrahim Ahmadov told Report that Azerbaijan had stopped importing natural gas since last year.