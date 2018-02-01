Small hydropower plants may be privatized in Azerbaijan

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Small hydroelectric power plants managed by "Azərenerji" OJSC can be privatized.

The chief power engineer at the State Agency on Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Former Chief of Energy Department at the Ministry of Industry and Energy Tahir Jafarov told Report.

According to Jafarov, energy minister gave instructions on the investigation of their activity: "According to the law on power plants, 50 kW to 10 MW water power stations are considered to be small hydroelectric power plants. This is also referred to as alternative energy sources. But in fact this is not right. Recently, the new energy minister Parviz Shahbazov has raised this issue. Some studies have been conducted. I'm sure there will be a positive result. I think that it will be decided to give them to the private sector or to take steps for more effective management”.

Notably, currently there are 6 small hydroelectric power plants under management of "Azərenerji" OJSC.