Sixth Ministerial Meeting of SGC Advisory Council kicks off in Baku

The Sixth Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) Advisory Council has kicked off in Baku.

Report informs that officials from 13 countries have joined the meeting.

The event brought together Deputy Director-General of the Energy Directorate of the European Commission Klaus-Dieter Borchardt, Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey Alparslan Bayraktar, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Natia Turnava, Under-Secretary of Italian Ministry of Economic Development Alessandra Todde, Deputy Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Change of Greece Gerassimos Thomas, and Bulgarian Minister of Energy Temenuzhka Petkova, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy at the US Department of State Bureau of Energy Resources Kurt Donnelly, the UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan Baroness Emma Nicholson, Serbian Minister of Energy and Mining Aleksandar Antić, Deputy Director of Energy and Climate Diplomacy Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Felix Moldovan, Assistant Minister for Energy at the Ministry of Environment and Energy of Croatia Domagoj Validžić, Head of Gas, Oil and Licensing Department at Montenegro Energy Regulatory Agency Zarko Djuranovic, Oil and Gas Advisor to the President of Turkmenistan Yagshygeldi Kakayev, and Deputy Minister of Economy, Energy and Business Environment in Romania Niculae Havrilet.

Among the participants are the delegations of BP, SGC, BOTAS, TPAO, TANAP, TAP, SNAM, Fluxys, ICGB AD, Transgaz, SNGN Romgaz SA, UNIPER Global, Bulgargaz EAD, SACE, Plinacro companies, the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and European Investment Bank.

Following the opening ceremony and greeting speech, the meeting will proceed with two plenary sessions. The first session includes reports on the work done for all segments of the project. During the second plenary session to be moderated by Azerbaijan Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, representatives of countries that are members of the project and show interest in it will make speeches.

A press conference on outcomes will follow the meeting.