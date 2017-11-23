Six oil countries to hold informal talks in Bolivia

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ A week before the OPEC+ summit in Vienna, November 30, six oil countries will hold an informal talks in Santa Cruz, Bolivia.

Report informs citing the Russian media, Venezuelan oil minister Eulogio Del Pino said.

Minister noted that Venezuela, Algeria, Iran, Qatar, Guinea and Russian officials will meet on November 23-24.

Statements in this meeting will be of particular importance for the Vienna summit on November 30. Bloomberg poll among 36 experts shows that all of them expect OPEC+ deal extension at the Vienna summit. Experts forecast that the agreement will be extended for 9 months. Thus, extension of the deal for shorter period may have negative impact on the oil market.

The second risk is that Saudi Arabian oil minister Khalid al-Falih promised the deal's extension in November 30 summit. Russia, in turn, unofficially stated that it is too early to make a decision.